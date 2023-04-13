InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPO shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

