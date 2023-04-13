Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

VBF stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

