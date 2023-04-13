Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
VBF stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.96.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
