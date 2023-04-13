InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.7-105.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.25 million. InMode also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

