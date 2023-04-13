Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.50 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.60-$7.80 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.2 %

SAIC opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

