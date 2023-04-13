Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on June 15th

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Cintas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.48. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.