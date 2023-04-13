Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 157.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SKT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
