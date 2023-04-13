Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 157.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

