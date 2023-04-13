Clover Finance (CLV) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $767,971.83 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 441,095,528 coins and its circulating supply is 237,263,472 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

