China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 483.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 354,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 293,459 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIV opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,001,912 shares of company stock valued at $127,815,449 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

