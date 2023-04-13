China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,600 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% during the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.