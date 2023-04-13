Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $409.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
