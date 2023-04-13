Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,874,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
