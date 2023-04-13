Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

