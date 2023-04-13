China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,738 shares of company stock worth $2,394,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.