Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.