Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.