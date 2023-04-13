Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $616.70 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

