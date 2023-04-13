China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 32,095 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

