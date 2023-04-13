Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

