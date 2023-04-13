Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

Albany International Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.