argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in argenx by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,943,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $379.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.97. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $267.35 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.64.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

