Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

