CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.