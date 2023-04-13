Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $805,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $151.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

