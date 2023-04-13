Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 1,530 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $212.18 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

