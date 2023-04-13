Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports Company Profile

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.