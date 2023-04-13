Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,164,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,251 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

