Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804,722 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

