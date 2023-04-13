Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $944,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $11,795,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $7,595,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 32.4% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 124,160 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 45.1% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

