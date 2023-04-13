Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.27.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $1,728,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,700 shares of company stock worth $52,162,531 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

