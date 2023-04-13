Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.08.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $324.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.95. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

