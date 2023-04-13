Steamships Trading Company Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:SST)

Steamships Trading Company Limited (ASX:SST – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.253 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.
Steamships Trading Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Steamships Trading Company Profile
