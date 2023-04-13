Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $11.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE REPX opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

