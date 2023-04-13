abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $5.06 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.56.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.