Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.