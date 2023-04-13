Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Increases Dividend to GBX 14 Per Share

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serica Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 239.20 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £911.69 million, a PE ratio of 353.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.43. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($5.62).

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Latin purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,823.53). 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Serica Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.