Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
BGH opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.
Insider Activity at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
