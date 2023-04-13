Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BGH opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Insider Activity at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

