Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.05 Per Share

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 272.17 ($3.37) on Thursday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.97. The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,439.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock worth $3,791,360 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.81).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

