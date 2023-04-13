Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
