Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.07

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 217,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

