CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of £120.27 million, a PE ratio of 403.98 and a beta of 1.14.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
Featured Stories
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.