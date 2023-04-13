CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.26

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

Shares of LON CYN opened at GBX 179.80 ($2.23) on Thursday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 232.08 ($2.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of £120.27 million, a PE ratio of 403.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

