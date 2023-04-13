Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

