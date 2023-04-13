M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Announces GBX 2.90 Dividend

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Up 2.1 %

WINK stock opened at GBX 178.70 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.60).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

