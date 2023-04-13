M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Announces GBX 2.90 Dividend

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Up 2.1 %
WINK stock opened at GBX 178.70 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.60).
M Winkworth Company Profile
Featured Stories
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.