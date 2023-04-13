Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.03

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1964250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,227,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,540. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

