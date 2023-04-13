United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $150.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.20, but opened at $155.53. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $155.53, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a market cap of $881.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth $463,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

