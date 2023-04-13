Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 135,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 47,560 shares.The stock last traded at $93.36 and had previously closed at $92.29.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

