Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2023 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $2.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

