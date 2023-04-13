Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $73.19 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00023910 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

