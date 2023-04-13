Gifto Market Capitalization Tops $40.85 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $40.85 million and $7.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

