DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $17.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 90.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00143146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,912,314 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.