Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RRC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

